Global automotive lighting supplier LUXIT Group (LUXIT), an affiliate of New Water Capital Partners I L.P. (New Water), has acquired a manufacturing facility in Pulaski from Proper Group International, LLC.
The Pulaski facility, which began operations in 2016, will further expand LUXIT’s manufacturing presence in the United States. The 88,000-square-foot facility employs 140 people and is fully dedicated to lighting products and technologies. It will add multi-color injection molding, anti-fog and hard coating, as well as assembly capabilities in a strategic location close to many of LUXIT’s customers.
LUXIT Group CEO Stephane Vedie was in Pulaski today meeting with employees.
“We spoke with employees this morning and plan to speak with the afternoon shift today,” Vedie said.
When asked if the company plans to maintain current positions, Vedie said, “We are actually bringing in additional machines before the end of the year and will have more work. Our plans are to not only maintain, but grow.”
Proper Group’s established position in complex tooling and manufacturing of sub-assemblies makes this acquisition an ideal complement for the LUXIT Group.
“With this acquisition, we are confirming our position as the North American leader for small lamp and auxiliary lighting,” Vedie said. “We are adding capacity to support our rapid growth.”
Michael Mualem, president of Proper Group Manufacturing, said, “The acquisition of the lighting business by LUXIT Group is a great fit and an exciting opportunity for the Pulaski team. As part of LUXIT Group, additional profitable growth opportunities will be generated based on the strong combined product knowledge and manufacturing technologies.”
“This strategic acquisition further adds to our vertical integration strategy and will also help us reach critical size with key customers,” Vedie added. “We are confident that we will be able to better serve our current customers as well as offer a logistics advantage to new customers that would not have been possible without this next step.”
— LUXIT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.