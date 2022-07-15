The Giles County Commission will consider offering to purchase property for a new ambulance service building when it meets in full session Monday.
The commission will meet in full session July 18 at 9 a.m. on the second floor of the Giles County Courthouse.
The commission will consider a recommendation from its Budget Committee to offer $600,000 for 40.8 acres that would be used for the construction of a new EMS building and possibly other county buildings.
The property is located at the intersection of Mill Street and the Highway 64 Bypass on the northwest corner of the intersection.
Prior to the budget committee’s vote, the Property Committee recommended offering $700,000. Both recommendations came with contingencies concerning driveway connections to Highway 11.
Last month the commission voted not to offer more than $1 million to purchase the Giles County Baptist Association building on the Highway 64 Bypass to house EMS.
Archives Move
With upgrades to the new OEM offices nearing completion, the commission’s property committee gave its recommendation that the county’s Archives office be moved to the Cedar Lane offices being vacated by OEM.
The move is expected to allow better citizen access to the county’s archives and provide much needed space for storage.
Budget
Commissioners will be asked to move $500,000 from the sales tax fund into the county General Fund to complete the funding for the 2022-23 budget.
The commission voted last month to balance its budget with money from its sales tax reserves, and the resolution for Monday’s meeting approves the moving of the funds.
In other business on the agenda for Monday’s meeting, the county commission will:
• Consider county amendments to the county’s 2022-23 budget.
• Consider new and renewal Notaries Public at Large.
• Hear from UT Southern Interim Chancellor Dr. Linda Martin and Giles EDC Director David Hamilton.
• Consider Jerome Arnell, Edward Durant and Robert London for judicial commissioners.
• Consider various county department reports.
• Consider agreements, grants and contracts for the County Clerk’s office, Department of Health, Department of Agriculture, Trustee/Animal Shelter and State Department of Transportation.
Commissioners are allowed to bring items up for a vote during their full sessions each month without those items being on the agenda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.