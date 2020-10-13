Pulaski Alderman Randy Massey has announced his candidacy for re-election this November.
“I would like to thank each of you for allowing me to be of service as alderman the past four years,” Massey said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to serve all Pulaski citizens. Everyone who really knows me will say that I have always been fair, just and honest. I see every human being as what the good Lord created them to be, which is a child of God. I will always abide by the law of the land.
“I strive for peace, unity and helping one another in times of need.”
Massey notes that he took an oath of office to represent every citizen of Pulaski.
“I take that oath very seriously,” he said. “I seek to bring each of us as Pulaski citizens together as one to continue keeping our city a great and peaceful place to live and raise our families.
“I pledge to continue treating everyone with the respect and dignity daily that each of us deserves. As long as you allow me to be your elected official, I will be an alderman who represents all of the citizens of Pulaski.”
Massey is a firm believer in the words of U.S. President John F. Kennedy, “Ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country.”
He also endeavors to follow the wisdom of U.S. President Ronald W. Reagan, who once said, “On my desk in the Oval Office, I have a little sign that says: There is no limit to what a man can do or where he can go if he doesn’t mind who gets the credit.”
Massey concludes, “I have always believed that no one can help everybody, but everybody can help somebody.
“I would appreciate the opportunity to be your alderman for another term.”
—Randy Massey
