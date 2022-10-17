Pulaski Alderman Jerry Bryant has announced his candidacy for re-election Nov. 8.
“As a graduate of Giles County High School and The University of Tennessee Center for Health Sciences, it has been a dream of mine to contribute to and serve this community ever since I graduated from college,” Bryant said.
“I have been a resident of Pulaski and a pharmacist (now retired) for over 40 years. I have served on the Health Department, the School Board, the Pulaski Electric System board and now wish to continue to serve with God’s help on the city council, which I have been a member for the last eight years.
“Financially speaking, Pulaski is probably in the best position that it has been in in a long time (unlike other small communities) with an unrestricted fund balance of about $4 million. The north side of our town looks the best it has ever looked. We have lighted soccer fields, we are partners with the county on the animal shelter, we contribute $200,000 yearly to the Giles County School System. And have you seen our splash pad and dog park?
“We have purchased the Appertain building for cash and are hoping to make this purchase a new recreation center building with indoor basketball courts, and maybe indoor soccer and pickle ball.
“City Hall is getting a face lift and also, in the near future, we will have sidewalks along U.S. Highway 64 West.
“All of these things and no debt. And how about UT Southern being in Giles County? We better get ready for some growth because it is going to happen.
“We have to have responsible and dedicated leadership in our community of Pulaski and that is why I am asking for your vote and support, to make sure this takes place under watchful eyes.
“Vote for Jerry Bryant for alderman.”
—Jerry Bryant
