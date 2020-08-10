The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet in regular session at noon Tuesday, Aug. 11, at City Hall.
Items expected to be on the agenda include:
• A parade permit amendment for “Take a Stand: Pulaski”; and a parade permit for Community Rural Food Delivery on Aug. 22 at GCHS from 6 a.m.-noon.
• Consideration of extending the sewer line relocation time limit on a lot on West College Street
• Consideration of renewing the Tennessee Association of Utility Districts (TUA) contract.
• Consideration of advertising for bids or auction of property on the southeast section of the downtown Square, as requested by STAAR Theatre.
