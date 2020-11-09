The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet in regular session at noon tomorrow (Tuesday) at City Hall.
Included on the agenda are:
• Parade permit from Historic Downtown Pulaski for the Mingle Jingle Tree Lighting for Thursday, Dec. 3, from 3:30-8:30 p.m.
• A $200 Christmas bonus for city employees.
