The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet in regular session at noon Tuesday, May 25, at City Hall.
Items on the agenda for the meeting include:
• A request to make Patterson Street from College Street to Stadium Street one way.
Mayor Pat Ford said the request is to make Patterson Street one way down to the Hickory House Restaurant because it is a narrow street and due to the dangers for vehicles traveling up the hill trying to pull onto College Street.
• Consider having the Municipal Technical Assistance Service go through the city code book and charter to update it and make suggestions on changes at an estimated cost of $7,300.
• Consider parade permits for Cruzin’ for Cody (Oct. 2) and Heather Holley Wedding (Oct. 23).
• Hold a public hearing and then consider on second reading an ordinance change dealing with unsafe and dilapidated structures.
