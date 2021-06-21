The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet in regular session at noon Tuesday, June 22, at City Hall.
Items on the agenda for the meeting include:
• Filing of delinquent taxes.
• Mayor’s appointments. Mayor Pat Ford said he would be appointing Kathy Pigg to the Planning Commission and has asked John Lancaster to be on the Board of Zoning Appeals.
• Change order relative to the North First Street sidewalk project to include thermoplastic pavement striping for $21,750 per TDOT requirements.
“Don’t have a choice,” City Administrator Terry Harrison said. “They’ve changed their specs.”
• Second and final reading of the 2021-22 appropriations.
• Public hearing and ordinance on second reading of the 2021-22 budget.
• Public hearing and ordinance on second reading of annexation of property located at 1936 Elkton Pike.
