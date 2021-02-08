The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet in regular session at noon Tuesday, Feb. 9, at City Hall.
Items on that agenda will include:
• the mayor’s reappointment of Margie Trotter to the Housing Authority Board;
• opening bids on sewage pumping station replacement at the city’s wastewater treatment plant;
• a beer permit request for Yamato II Inc. at 818 W. College St.;
• selling a surplus tractor from the Water and Sewer Department on GovDeals;
• and consider deeding property to Industrial Development Board to be leased to Frito-Lay for additional truck parking.
