The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet in regular session at noon tomorrow (Tuesday) at City Hall.
Items on the agenda include:
• Parade permit for Main Street and Downtown Merchants – Mingle Jingle/Tree Lighting, Thursday, Dec. 2.
• The selling of three or four surplus vehicles from the Pulaski Police Department on GovDeals.
As beer board:
• Giles Chamber Chili Cook-Off Thursday, Oct. 21, Main Street/Historic Downtown (Saturdays on the Square) Saturday, Nov. 13 and Main Street/Historic Downtown (Saturdays on the Square/Christmas Parade) Saturday, Dec. 11 with a rain date of Dec. 14.
