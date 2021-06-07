The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet in regular session at noon Tuesday, June 8, at City Hall.
Items on the agenda include:
• Parade permits for Martin Methodist College for the change over to UT Southern July 1 and welcome back for students Aug. 26, and a parade permit, temporary beer permit and special event permit for Historic Downtown Pulaski June 30.
• Automatic meter readers for gas and water to go out for bid. City Administrator Terry Harrison said the automatic readers will be more accurate.
• Applying for a grant to sealcoat the Abernathy Airport runway and putting it out for bid.
• Proposals for harvesting and clearcutting land at airport.
• Appropriations for 2021-22. Mayor Pat Ford said the Giles County Help Center is not included this year because they did not request assistance due to them receiving so much CARES Act funds.
“I appreciate and respect that,” he added.
• Ordinance on first reading for the 2021-22 budget and set public hearing for second reading.
• Annexation of approximately 50 acres on Highway 31 South as multiuse with commercial in the front and single-family residential and possibly multifamily on the rest.
