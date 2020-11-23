The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet in regular session at noon tomorrow (Tuesday) at City Hall.
Agenda items include:
• Parade permit from Ed Carter/Giles County FOP for its Third Annual Couch Potato Race Saturday, Nov. 28.
• The Mayor’s appointments – many to be reappointments.
• The swearing in of three aldermen — Ricky Keith, Randy Massey and Larry Worsham.
• Police Chief John Dickey’s request to advertise for bids to purchase police cars with money already in the budget.
