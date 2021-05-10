The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen will next meet in regular session at noon Tuesday, May 11, at City Hall.
Items on the agenda include:
• Opening of bids on air packs for the fire department.
• Consideration of a temporary beer permit for Historic Downtown Pulaski for Saturday, May 22.
• A 90-day extension change order on the North First Street project due to wooden poles needing to be removed.
• Annual contract with the state for street maintenance to receive $34,000.
• Opening bids for proposals relative to the harvesting and clear cutting at the airport.
• Change in ordinance on unsafe and dilapidated structures.
