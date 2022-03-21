The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Alderman next meets at City Hall in regular session Tuesday, March 22, at noon.
Items on the agenda include:
• Parade permit for Giles Chamber for Saturdays on the Square Aug. 13.
• Special event and temporary beer permits for Giles Chamber for April 9, May 7 and June 11.
• Advertising for backhoe and rock hammer for the Water Department.
• Advertising for knuckleboom truck, out building for landfill and pickup truck for the Street Department.
• Opening bids on annual flowing of fire hydrants.
• Second reading of ordinance for the amendment of the 2021-22 budget for the appropriation of $11,000 to Giles Chamber for the cospace renovation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.