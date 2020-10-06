The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen continues to discuss the formation of a Community Advisory Committee.
The committee has been an ongoing subject for the city council, encouraged by recent public input at its meetings.
“From the outside looking in, you need a committee to appoint a committee,” Chief of Police John Dickey advised during Monday’s board work session. “Reach out and get the general population, not just based on ‘I hold this position so I’m on this committee now.’ You may get someone who isn’t that interested and involved.”
Board members discussed ways to best reach a greater population of the community and be demographically inclusive. They suggested advertising on the radio, social media, in the newspaper and encouraged for other means to be sought.
Alderman Ricky Keith volunteered to work with Mayor Pat Ford to write an article. He said he could have it ready by the next work session, adding that a deadline could be discussed then.
“If we are looking at recognizing things we’ve overlooked for 150 years, I think we can take a couple weeks to make sure we do it right,” Keith said.
PES Update
The board received an update from PES President and CEO Richard Kelley. Those updates included sending out competitive insurance proposals for the approaching Jan. 1 renewal date; being in the early stages of replacing car chargers around Pulaski; and the maintenance of a primary substation.
Kelley noted that the car chargers had been installed through a grant several years back but have been out of commission with broken screens for almost five years. With current incentives to replace deteriorating technology, he said now seems the time to replace them.
Since there are two outdated charging stations with one plug in each, Kelley said those should be able to be credited for two new stations that have double plugs. He suggested one station could be placed back at the Courthouse while another could be installed on Second Street behind PES, making it accessible to anyone coming to Pulaski for downtown events.
Beginning Oct. 6, PES is working with TVA on a $1 million upgrade to a primary substation. This includes cleaning up old insulators and installing protective relays.
Speed Humps
Local resident Anne Story brought a petition to the board requesting speed humps be put in on East Jefferson Street. The board relayed their concerns with having humps installed with the biggest one being emergency vehicles having to go around them.
The board discussed placing three-way stops at Fourth and Fifth streets. The issue is expected to be discussed at the city council’s Oct. 19 work session.
The city council is scheduled to meet next in regular session at noon Tuesday, Oct. 13, at City Hall.
Included on the agenda for next week’s meeting are:
• Parade permits for Giles County Baptist Association for a community prayer Oct. 25 from 4-7 p.m.
• Opening bids on the downtown landscaping.
