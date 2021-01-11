Per request from the Giles Chamber, the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen will consider amending the beer ordinance to allow the sale and consumption of beer at approved events in downtown Pulaski.
The desired change to the ordinance was
presented in preparation of the June 2021 Sundrop Festival.
The vote for this amendment will take place at the next regular session Tuesday, Jan. 12, at noon via Zoom. For information on how to access the meeting, contact City Hall.
Other items on the agenda include:
• Opening bids for the splash pad to replace the Pulaski Recreation Center pool.
• Opening bids for North First Street improvements to pick up at Thomas Street and extend down to Highway 31-A.
