The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen heard a request at its work session Monday to amend the city’s beer ordinance to allow the sale and consumption of beer at approved events.
Historic Downtown Pulaski Director Olivia Officer made the request in anticipation of the June 2021 Sundrop Festival in downtown Pulaski.
“I want you guys to rest assured it will remain a family festival,” Officer said, noting areas will be designated where consumption/sales of beer will not be allowed.
“This is really just the first step in saying you can come outside in open air with an established parade permit in a designated area,” Officer said.
The city council tabled the request until its next work session Monday, Jan. 4.
In other business during its Nov. 30 work session, the board:
• Received an update from PES CEO Richard Kelley that he and Mayor Ford have been discussing and planning to ramp up switching out streetlights with LEDs.
• Heard there will be several upcoming mayor’s appointments for the board to consider. Ford informed the board he was in the process of working on the appointments and they would be included on the agenda prior to the appointments.
• Heard that a Community Planning Grant from TDOT had been received for work on trails connecting to schools and shopping districts.
Included on the agenda for the city council’s Dec. 8 regular meeting are:
• Canceling the board’s work session scheduled for Monday, Dec. 14 and canceling the board’s regular meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 22.
• Considering a resolution for the Pulaski Electric Tax Equivalent.
• Considering annual liquor store permit renewals.
• Considering a utility pole on Rocky Road on property jointly owned by the city and county.
• Opening bids for a police car.
• Electing a vice mayor.
The city council will next meet at City Hall in regular session Tuesday, Dec. 8, at noon.
Alderman Sworn In
At its Nov. 24 regular meeting, City Administrator Terry Harrison announced the city’s certified election results. Incumbents Randy Massey (1,345 votes) and Ricky Keith (992 votes) were re-elected along with newly elected alderman Larry Worsham (1,235 votes). The three aldermen were sworn into office Nov. 24.
“I would like to thank all the supporters who supported me and even those who didn’t have that opportunity,” Massey said. “I hope I do diligently for the City of Pulaski and all its citizens.”
Keith shared the same sentiments.
“I want to thank everyone who trusted me again with this,” Keith said, adding that, while some controversial matters have been discussed over the last four years, he appreciated the respect the citizens had shown the board even with some very personal issues.
Worsham also thanked the citizens for the opportunity to serve.
“I consider this a real honor and privilege to represent the citizens of Pulaski and look forward to working with this council,” Worsham said.
Mayor Pat Ford recognized former alderman Vicky Harwell for the 17 years she served on the board.
“I think she deserves a welcome to retirement in this new time for her and a congratulations and a thank you from this community for the 17 years served,” Ford said.
Mayor’s Appointments
Ford announced three appointments during the Nov. 24 meeting. Sissy McCormack is a new appointment and Alderman Pat Miles is reappointed to the Historic Zoning Commission. Neal Bass was reappointed to the PES Power Board. All three were approved by the board.
In other business at the Nov. 24 meeting, the board:
• Authorized advertising for bids for the annual purchase of new police cars.
• Adopted a resolution awarding engineering services to and entering a contract with J.R. Wauford for the water and sewer capital improvement plan.
