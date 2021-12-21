The PULASKI CITIZEN is excited to announce the launch of a new platform to enhance its newspaper and website’s coverage of Giles County.
Pulaski Citizen Live will push the PULASKI CITIZEN and PulaskiCitizen.com past the traditional limitations of just covering local events and news before and after they occur to during as well.
“It’s always been our desire to grow in ways that make the PULASKI CITIZEN and PulaskiCitizen.com relevant to all Giles Countians, whether it be traditionally with a newspaper since 1854, with a website that traces its roots back to the beginning of the 21st century or beginning now by incorporating live online coverage,” PULASKI CITIZEN Publisher Scott Stewart said. “It’s been something we’ve wanted to do for several years, but the technology, timing and personnel made it obvious that everything was lined up for us to move forward now.”
Stewart went on to explain that Facebook Live events on the PULASKI CITIZEN Facebook Page over the past few years show that the technology allowing for the video “broadcast” of local live events online is feasible. Add to that the recent addition of new Sports Editor Wade Neely to the PULASKI CITIZEN and PulaskiCitizen.com staff, and the timing perfectly fit with the technology, Stewart added.
“What Wade coming on board does is gives us the experience in live local sports coverage that I expect to be the core of Pulaski Citizen Live,” Stewart said. “Although, our live online coverage of both local high schools’ athletics won’t be video to begin with, that is a goal we will be striving for as Pulaski Citizen Live grows.” Neely said Pulaski Citizen Live has pulled together many of the top local athletics broadcasters into a team that has tremendous knowledge of various sports in general and local athletics in particular.
That team includes Neely, Mark Mize, Chris Bledsoe, as well as the return of some names from the past such as Cody Derryberry and a stable of up-and-coming future broadcasters from the University of Tennessee Southern.
“I could not be more excited to join the fold here at the PULASKI CITIZEN ahead of our upcoming launch of Pulaski Citizen Live,” Neely said. “Giles County has such a rich sports and broadcasting history. There are Hall of Fame coaches and players at both Richland and Giles County, and both schools have their fair share of hardware in the trophy case.
“Being able to tell those stories is something I have always been drawn to since I was a youth myself here in the community. When you combine the long-established reputation of an entity like the PULASKI CITIZEN with the group of broadcasting veterans we have assembled, this is a tremendous win for the sports fans of Giles County.”
Giles County High School, Richland High School and the University of Tennessee Southern are all part of the initial Pulaski Citizen Live Sports coverage schedule.
Both high schools’ home and away district regular season basketball games will be broadcast, 39 games in all. The UT Southern Men and Women Basketball broadcast schedule will be for their regular season conference games, which will be 14 total games.
Stewart stressed that Pulaski Citizen Live is dedicated to equal coverage of both men’s and women’s sports at UT Southern and both local high schools.
“That’s a deal breaker for me, always has been, and it is part of the timing and personnel issues we’ve had in starting Pulaski Citizen Live any earlier than now,” Stewart said. “We want to provide the best broadcasts of our local teams possible, with the best announcers available. While we know that there will be some growing pains as we start, we realize we can’t get where we want to be until we get started and now is the time.”
Links to the streaming of all Pulaski Citizen Live sports and community coverage will be made available through PulaskiCitizen.com and all PULASKI CITIZEN social media channels.
Pulaski Citizen Live launches officially Jan. 6, 2022, when the University of Tennessee Southern Men and Women Basketball teams host conference foe Cumberland University.
Throughout the UT Southern regular conference home schedule, the Pulaski Citizen Live broadcast feed will be available through PulaskiCitizen.com and its social media pages, but will also be available along with UT Southern’s video footage on channel 21 on PES Energize and online at utsfirehawks.com.
Pulaski Citizen Live high school basketball coverage tips off Jan. 7, 2022, when Richland travels to new district opponent Wayne County. Mize and Neely are scheduled to be on the mics when the Lady Raiders and Raiders start play in an all new District 10-A.
Giles County’s inaugural game on Pulaski Citizen Live will be the Jan. 14, 2022 matchup at Lewis County.
Pulaski Citizen Live’s local sports coverage is going to go beyond the court and beyond the printed page, as Bledsoe will host the Pulaski Citizen Live Coaches Show each week during the basketball regular season from a yet to be determined location in Giles County. The Coaches Show will include men’s and women’s coaches from all three schools, breaking down recent games and taking a look at what is to come for their teams.
Neely noted the hard work and dedication each student athlete puts into their efforts on the field and the court, adding that he wants Pulaski Citizen Live to be a place where the community can celebrate those players’ achievements as they happen.
While sports will be at the center of what Pulaski Citizen Live will cover, Stewart said the vision for the future is to cover community and school celebrations of achievement that occur away from the athletic fields and courts as well.
“Another key element in making Pulaski Citizen Live a reality has been developing partnerships within the Giles County business community who get what we’re doing and who want to be part of it,” Stewart said, noting that sponsorships for local businesses to be involved are affordable and offer a diversity of platforms. “We’ve already got several amazing sponsorship partners, but there is room for more.”
Anyone interested in finding out more about Pulaski Citizen Live can call Stewart at 931-638-7592 or email scott@pulaskicitizen.com. To contact Neely, call 931-309-8350 or email wade@pulaskicitizen.com.
—Staff Reports
