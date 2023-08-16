Pulaski Citizen Live is on the cusp of its second season of broadcasting local high school and middle school football with a familiar lineup and a few new wrinkles thrown into the 2023 season playbook.
Just as exciting as what’s new, is what’s not. PCL’s broadcast teams will remain mostly intact, including Wade Neely and Chris Bledsoe combining for their seventh year together as the voices of the GCHS Bobcats. A slight change for Richland this year will see Jennifer Hawkins move from the color analyst position to the play-by-play seat, joined on mic two by PCL veteran announcer Mark Mize.
“As always, Pulaski Citizen Live will provide live audio action of both county high schools when they are playing,” PULASKI CITIZEN Publisher Scott Stewart said. “It is the core of what we do at the newspaper and with Pulaski Citizen Live — highlight our local teams. And we don’t just stop with our high school teams, we will be broadcasting live from selected games of all three county middle school teams as well.
“I know I’m biased, but I believe we have the best broadcast crews available because of the hard work, knowledge and experience they bring to each broadcast,” Stewart added.
Joining these teams for complete PULASKI CITIZEN and Pulaski Citizen Live coverage of local high school and middle school athletics all year long are broadcasters Stewart and Trent Maxwell along with PULASKI CITIZEN photographers who include Chandler Harmon and Taylor McNairy along with others.
As for the teams, both Richland and Giles County are coming off successful 2022 campaigns. You can find the preseason outlook, with season schedules, for both teams in the 2023 Football Preview inside this edition of the PULASKI CITIZEN. Also in the Football Preview are articles, photos and schedules for Ardmore High School, Bridgeforth Middle School, Richland Middle School and South Giles Eagles.
The GCHS schedule includes nine games that take Neely and Bledsoe from one side of Middle Tennessee to the other, reigniting an old rivalry and making plenty of stops in the Brickyard along the way.
“It is an absolute honor for me to serve as the ‘Voice of the Bobcats’ for a 14th season,” Neely said. “And I could not be more excited about our coverage plans for local football this fall. We have a tremendous group of local veteran broadcasters, a great stable of photographers and terrific writers as part of our PCL staff. It is a real treat that we get to cover two high-quality programs with such passionate fan bases in a small community like this.”
Giles County starts the season Friday at home against Page, then travels west Aug. 25 to take on Hardin County. Fayetteville City comes to Pulaski Sept. 1, but it’s the renewal of the Cowbell Game at Lawrence County Sept. 8 that has the Bobcat faithful licking their chops. Lincoln County comes to Jack Deere Field at Sam Davis Park Sept. 22. The Bobcats travel east for its next two contests, both region affairs, at Watertown (Sept. 29) and at Grundy County (Oct. 6). Region home games against Community and Sequatchie County wrap up the regular season for the PCL GCHS crew.
“I love getting a chance to be a part of the PCL family,” Bledsoe said. “Being able to cover all of our middle schools and watch the young talent develop and compete is awesome. And Bobcat football is as good as it gets on the high school level. It is truly an experience from start to finish.
“From the weekly preparation, hanging around the team and playing under those lights at ‘The Brickyard’, it is literally my favorite time of the year. I love all of our schools, and I count it a blessing to be a part of the PCL family.”
The Raiders’ schedule takes Hawkins and Mize on a wild ride that starts with three-straight home games and ends with three-straight road games, including two region contests to end the season.
“I am so grateful for the chance PCL has given me to bring more Raider football to our fans,” Hawkins said. “As a Richland teacher, I get the incredible opportunity to highlight these athletes both on and off the field. One of my favorite things about this broadcasting gig is getting to share tidbits about these boys that most may not know. I’ve had such a fun vantage point to experience the resurgence of Raider Nation spirit and pride and can you tell you the excitement is even greater this year! I invite you to listen as we give you insight to these fantastic young men and who they are.”
Richland starts off at home against Class 5A Lincoln County this Friday, then hosts Cascade Aug. 25, before opening region play at home against Wayne County (Sept. 1). A trip to Fairview Sept. 8 precedes the Battle of Buford Station which brings region foe and longtime rival Cornersville to Wayne Hobbs Stadium on Sept. 15. The Raiders travel to region foe Huntland Sept. 22, then play their final regular season home game against region foe Collinwood Sept. 29. On Oct. 13, the Raiders travel to Summertown, then face two road region games to end the regular season at Eagleville (Oct. 20) and at Moore County (Oct. 26).
“It has always been our mission to provide quality coverage of both Richland and Giles County,” Neely said. “Coach Nick Patterson has the Raiders on a massive upswing and it has been a joy to see that program’s resurgence. Being able to provide top-notch broadcasts for both schools at the same time was one of our chief goals when we launched PCL back in January 2022. Scott Stewart, Tiffany Hagood, Kelley Garrett and Cary Jane Malone have worked tirelessly to make this thing into what it is thus far and we are always looking for new ways to enhance the experience for our listeners.”
PCL’s first middle school game of the season, Richland vs. Collinwood, was scheduled for Aug. 15. The remaining middle school schedule includes South Giles vs. Cornersville (Aug. 22), South Giles vs. Blanche (Aug. 29), Bridgeforth vs. Harris (Sept. 12) and Richland vs. Bridgeforth (Sept. 19).
Kicking off Thursday is Pulaski Citizen Live’s newest video offering, From the Press Box with Wade Neely, a weekly video program that will have Neely touching on everything sports in Giles County each week, including interviews with Bobcat and Raider coaches, and more.
From the Press Box with Wade Neely will replace last year’s weekly coaches show, and will be available for viewing on demand on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube Channel and the Pulaski Citizen Sports Page on Facebook.
“We’ll be adding the audio from Wade’s show to our Mixlr channels each week prior to the Richland and GCHS ballgames,” Stewart said, noting that PCL is also looking to add a mid-state football preview show from new parent company Main Street Media each week as well. “There’s so much we have in store, but the number one thing you can expect from a PCL broadcast is everybody will have fun, especially you.”
There are multiple ways to listen to all Pulaski Citizen Live GCHS, Richland and middle school football broadcasts this season:
• Download the Mixlr app to your mobile device or tablet. Once downloaded search the app for PCL GCHS or PCL Richland depending on which team you want to hear.
• Go to Mixlr.com and search for PCL GCHS or PCL Richland.
• Go to PulaskiCitizen.com. Players for each team are located on the Pulaski Citizen Live Page.
• For From the Press Box with Wade Neely go to the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube Channel to view. The show will be scheduled to drop each Thursday and will be available on demand.
Subscribing to the page(s) you want to hear on Mixlr and the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube Channel will allow you to receive notifications when Pulaski Citizen Live programming goes live.
A schedule of upcoming Pulaski Citizen Live events is printed each week on the front page of the PULASKI CITIZEN.
All Pulaski Citizen Live sports broadcasts are available thanks to our sponsors — PES Energize, First Realty Group, M&M Staffing, STRHS Pulaski, Haney Realty and Property Management, Pulaski Natural Gas, Winterburn and Associates Insurance, Bank of Frankewing and Haney Financial Services.
“If another season of local high school and middle school football doesn’t get you fired up, I’m not sure what will,” Stewart said. “But I am sure where you’ll get the best and most complete coverage of all Giles County sports all year long, and that’s Pulaski Citizen Live!”
