The Pulaski Citizen after 168 years — and six different locations — has moved back to the historic Pulaski Square. You’ll find them in the ReMax building on the southeast corner.
My thanks to Claudia Johnson for her help with the history of the Citizen and the current location.
The Pulaski Citizen was established in November 1854 by Abe Watkins and George Purvis, and was originally called The Citizen and Gazette. The first edition of the Pulaski Citizen was published Dec. 16, 1854.
The Pulaski Citizen office was located in a brick building on the corner of Second and Flower streets, one door north of what was then the new Presbyterian Church.
Luther Wood McCord became the sole owner of the paper in 1857. He changed the name of the newspaper to The Independent Citizen.
Between 1862-65, The Independent Citizen ceased operations while the county was occupied by Union forces during the Civil War. When the paper restarted in 1866, the name was changed to Pulaski Citizen. The office was located upstairs on the southeast corner of the Pulaski Square in a different structure but the same location as the ReMax building.
In February 1867, the Pulaski Citizen office was relocated to the second floor of Booker Shapard’s store in the center of the west side of the Square. In 1870, the office moved again, this time to the northeast corner of the Square upstairs. In January 1880, Laps McCord and John Bateman Smith bought the paper. Smith died in 1881, and Laps McCord retired in 1888, leaving his sister and Smith’s widow Gabriella Smith as the sole owner.
Other owners of the Pulaski Citizen included W.B. Romine who owned it from the late 1890s until J. Harwood Smith assumed sole ownership in 1942.
The Pulaski Citizen office and printing was located on the west side of the Pulaski Square from 1942 until it moved to the building across from the Dixie Maid in 1965.
In September 1981, J. Harwood Smith became ill; his son-in-law Charles Sheriff managed the paper from that time until Smith’s death in 1983. The CITIZEN was sold to Hershel Lake, who also owned THE GILES FREE PRESS, in 1984. Lake consolidated the papers into one twice-weekly publication, publishing under two flags out of the CITIZEN offices.
Holley’s Printing, also owned by the Lake’s, became the new home of the
Pulaski Citizen in February 2009, after the publication of the last edition of the Giles Free Press
The Pulaski Citizen would remain at that location for the next 14 years, until Main Street Media purchased the paper in February 2023. The move to the ReMax building was made last week.
A History of Our New Home
The building at 101 S. First St. was erected in 1872. In March 1881, a dry goods store was located on the first floor. By August 1891, Cumberland Bank and Trust operated out of the first floor and a printing company out of the second, where it would stay until 1901, when a telephone company moved in.
By 1916, an underwriting company was sharing the upstairs space with the telephone company.
Cumberland Telephone and Telegraph Company merged with Southern Bell and Telegraph in 1926, but would continue to operate out of 101 S. First St. until 1936.
Since that time, the building has housed several different businesses. I spoke with Stephen Eubank whose father Smith Eubank operated a barbershop in one of the small shops located down the East Madison Street side of the building.
“Daddy had his barbershop,” Eubank recalled. “There was a law firm — Hagan was the owner, a flower shop, a gift shop and many remember Drake Collins, known as the Popcorn Man, who operated an outside popcorn business setup about where the eagle carving now stands. He operated year-round, even in cold weather.”
In later years, there was an insurance office there; Betty Hobbs owned the building. She later sold it to Aubry Tycer.
A deli called the “Safe Cracker” was operated there by Mrs. Don Massey. And then Chris Williams’ law firm was there.
Current owner Brian Marks completely restored the building in 2016 to house his real estate company. They will share space with the Pulaski Citizen crew while Marks finishes out a new location for the agency.
