The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet at noon Tuesday, Sept. 28, at city hall.
Items on the agenda include:
• Parade permits for Rotary Club of Pulaski on Nov. 6 and Giles County Veterans Service on Nov. 11.
• Public hearing and second reading for rezoning of Donnie Meadows’ property located on Mines Road and CB&S property located at 313 W. Madison St.
• The sludge at the wastewater treatment plant has been being hauled off by Jackson Smith who no longer wants to continue doing this after January. City Administrator Terry Harrison said he would like to go ahead and put it out for bid.
“It is really good for the pastures and fields,” Harrison said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.