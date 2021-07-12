The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet in regular session at 4: 30 p.m Tuesday, July 13, at City Hall.
Items on the agenda include:
• Beer permit for Senor Lopez Mexican Grill located at 1030 W. College St.
“It should be nice,” Mayor Pat Ford said, adding that the building had been completely “gutted.”
• Opening bids on the automatic water and gas meter reading system.
