Pulaski Firefighters Honored

Pulaski Fire Department Chief Don Collins and Engineer Roger Bledsoe (right) are recognized for 45 years of service to the department. Bledsoe joined the department in July 1975, while Collins arrived soon after in September of the same year. Collins’ father, Frank Collins, holds the record for the longest tenure with the department at 65 years of service. Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.