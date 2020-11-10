A 49-year-old Pulaski man is facing attempted second degree murder charges after a Nov. 5 incident left a female victim with lacerations to the face and neck, according to the Giles County Sheriff’s Department.
Robert James Houston of Bunker Hill Road was taken into custody and charged with attempted second degree murder and domestic assault after deputies responded to an alleged domestic disturbance. According to GCSD, upon arrival deputies observed a female to be lying on the floor, bleeding profusely from the neck. Deputies said they were advised the lacerations were created by a knife.
Deputies arrested Houston who was held at the Giles County Jail without bond pending his initial court date, which was to have taken place yesterday (Tuesday). Details from the court date were not available as of press time.
Giles County Sheriff Kyle Helton credited deputies Robert Morse and Dennis Keefer with their quick response and swift actions, thus preventing further harm, and for the medical aid rendered to the victim while awaiting the arrival of Giles EMS.
No further details are currently available as the incident is still under investigation.
—Staff Reports
