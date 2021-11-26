Attempted murder and aggravated assault charges have been filed in connection with a Pulaski man running over another man with his vehicle last weekend.
The Giles County Sheriff’s Department released information Nov. 24 concerning a Nov. 20 incident where deputies responded to a fight in progress on the 200 block of Greenway Road.
Deputies reported arriving to find that Trevor Dwayne Wilbanks, 28, of Pulaski, had allegedly purposefully run over a male subject with his vehicle and fled the scene.
Warrants were issued charging Wilbanks with Second-Degree Murder and Aggravated Assault. Wilbanks was located Nov. 23 and arrested on these charges, according to the GCSD.
According gilessd.com, Wilbanks remains in custody at the Giles County Jail on a $70,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 2.
