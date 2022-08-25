It was business as usual at the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen’s meeting Tuesday, but Mayor Pat Ford had a few celebratory words regarding the Giles County Board of Education.
“Congratulations to the students, the teachers, the administration, staff, to all of our school systems on their Level 5 rating from Tennessee Department of Education,” Ford said.
His comment was followed by applause.
“That speaks volumes for where we have moved to as a community and as a school system,” he said.
In other business during its meeting Aug. 23, the board:
• Approved entering into a contract with J.R. Wauford & Co. for engineering services for the booster station.
• Approved changes to the zoning ordinance to include a definition of “residence.”
• Opened bids for construction of water system improvements from Haren Construction in Etowah, Tenn., for $3,482,000 and Craig’s in Florence, Ala., for $3,583,838.50. Bids were referred to City Administrator Terry Harrison for review with the authority to award.
• Approved for the mayor and city recorder to enter into a contract with South Central Tennessee Development District (SCTDD) per EDA Grant requirement.
City Administrator Terry Harrison said the city has conducted business with SCTDD for more than 30 years.
“They do a great job,” he said.
• Heard Alderman Hardin Franklin ask for a discussion concerning the city administrator also serving as the building inspector.
Ford said it would be on the next agenda.
The board next meets at City Hall in work session Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.