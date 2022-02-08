The City of Pulaski will receive more than $600,000 in recently approved Community Development Block Grants (CDBG).
Pulaski’s share of the $28.5 million in grant money to be distributed is $630,000. The funds are to be used for sewer system improvements.
“Investing in local infrastructure is one of our top priorities, and these funds will play a vital role as communities work to update their assets and keep their communities safe,” Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said. “These recipients are proactively preparing their communities for future economic opportunities and continued growth.”
Pulaski is one of 62 communities that will receive this grant, which was approved by Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe to assist communities with local infrastructure, housing and safety improvements.
“Community Development Block Grants are an enormous asset to communities across Tennessee,” Rolfe said. “The 62 communities receiving CDBG funding will be better equipped for future economic opportunities, which in turn, will help our state continue to grow and succeed. I congratulate these recipients and look forward to seeing the successes in each community in the years to come.”
—Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.