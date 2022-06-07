The Pulaski Splash Park, located alongside the Pulaski Recreation Center at 333 E. College St., had a successful opening weekend, with more than 600 visitors in its first two days.
Children and adults partook in the fun, riding down the three slides, cooling off in the many spraying fountains and under the massive dump bucket, as well as meeting up with old friends and making new ones.
The Splash Park will be open Mondays 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sundays noon-5 p.m.
For a limited time, admission to the Splash Park will be free for all.
