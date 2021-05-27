After finding a box of 75-year-old letters in his attic, filmmaker Jack Ballo decided to do some research and discovered the untold story of a WWII secret disaster.
The first radio-guided missile ever used against the U.S. sunk a transport ship killing 1,015 U.S. troops. The War Department classified the attack on the HMT Rohna, leaving over a thousand Gold Star families in the dark.
Hitler’s secret attack was erased from history along with the soldiers who were killed. The War Department declared the Rohna attack classified indefinitely, ordering all survivors to remain silent. Survivors kept their secret for more than 50 years, until one of them decided it was time to tell the truth.
“Most of the bodies of the soldiers were never recovered, there were no funeral services or burials — the boys just never came home,” Ballo said.
Pulaski resident Sgt. Forrest A. Cook of the 853rd Engineer division was among the victims.
Ballo has teamed up with author and historian Michael Walsh to produce an upcoming documentary about the secret Rohna attack.
Trailer and details are available at the movie website, RohnaClassified.com.
The film’s Outreach Program is searching for the families of the soldiers killed in the attack.
The movie website lists the hometowns of all the casualties organized by state and county along with a database form that families of the Rohna casualties can use to submit information.
—Rohna: Classified
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.