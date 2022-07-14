The Splash Park at the Pulaski Recreation Center will charge an admission fee beginning Friday, July 15, throughout the remainder of the 2022 season.
On Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays admission is $3 per person for ages 6 and up. Children 5 and under are admitted free.
Mondays through Thursdays will remain free for everyone.
“We are excited to have everyone partner with us and grow together as our community grows,” the Rec Center posted on its social media page.
The splash park includes an area to the side for snacking, and the Parks Department asks guests to “use the area for snacking only, then move your belongings to the Splash Pad area to enjoy the rest of your visit” or to picnic in the Sharewood Park playground area.
There is limited seating at the splash pad, so “lounge chairs are welcome, as well as small umbrellas that provide shade for you and your children.”
Also, “water shoes are recommended for children and adults alike to prevent slips and falls when moving from feature to feature.”
Splash Pad hours remain the same: Sunday noon-5 p.m., Monday 1-6 p.m., Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.