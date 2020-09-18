A 38-year-old Pulaski woman was arrested Sept. 17 in connection with methamphetamine charges, according to the Pulaski Police Department.
Kandice Lane Sims was charged with methamphetamine for resale, simple possession/casual exchange and unlawful drug paraphernalia, according to PPD.
PPD Investigator Gerrod Shirey was the arresting officer and is leading the investigation.
—Staff Reports
