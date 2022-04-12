The Aug. 4 ballot in Giles County will have more than 85 names vying for more than 50 positions, plus a countywide referendum.
The deadline for candidates to qualify for the Aug. 4 county general, municipal and judicial district seats as well as state and federal primaries came and went last week, leaving the local ballot full of positions up for grabs and people seeking election to them.
Early voting starts July 15 and election day is Aug. 4.
Also on the Aug. 4 ballot will be a referendum asking voters to implement countywide a quarter of a percent sales tax that is already collected inside the city of Pulaski. Half of the revenue collected from the sales tax is required to go to Giles County schools if it is implemented countywide.
Voter Registration
Voters who are not already registered have until July 5 to register to vote in the Aug. 4 election. To determine your registration status, call the Giles County Election Commission at 363-2424 or visit the office. You can also register to vote and find more information about local and state elections online by visiting the Giles County Election Commission website at votegilescounty.com.
Qualifying
Qualifying to be a candidate was somewhat different this year due to a caucus held by the Giles County Republican Party.
Traditionally candidates for a local seat are required to prove their residency and get up to 25 signatures from people in their district or the county in which they are seeking office. Those qualifying papers are turned into the Giles County Election Commission for verification.
Through the Republican caucus process, candidates were vetted within the party as to their eligibility to serve in the county or a particular district. The party members then voted to choose who would be the Republican Party candidates for different positions on the ballot.
The Republican Party submitted a certified letter with the names of its candidates to the Giles County Election Commission, which served as the qualification process for those candidates.
Qualified candidates have until April 14 to remove their names from the ballot if they choose to do so.
The county, municipal, judicial district, state and federal seats and positions and those qualified to be on the ballot for them are:
County
• Giles County Commission — Three commission seats are available for each of the county’s seven districts (21 total seats).
District 1 — incumbent Erin Curry, Republican James Lathrop and incumbent Joyce Woodard;
District 2 — Republican Thomas J. Dancison, incumbent Stoney Jackson, Republican Terry Jones, Republican incumbent David Wamble, incumbent Tracy Wilburn and Republican Harold Young;
District 3 — incumbent David Adams, incumbent Mike Cesarini, Morgan Flowers, Republican Annelle McPeters Guthrie, Tammy Pierchoski, incumbent Tim Risner;
District 4 — Republican Matthew Hopkins, incumbent Duane Jones, Republican Chris McCartney, incumbent Roger Reedy, Republican Caleb Savage and George Witt;
District 5 — Lois Aymett, Republican incumbent Brad Butler, Republican incumbent Gayle Jones, Bobby Morgan, incumbent Tommy Pollard, Republican Matt Rubelsky and Katie Whitfield;
District 6 — Evan Baddour, incumbent Rose Yvonne Brown, Republican Phil Glover, Republican Mayur Patel and incumbent Joseph Sutton;
District 7 — Republican Jeff Adams, Shelly Goolsby, Republican Michael Harmon, incumbent Terry Harwell, incumbent Judy Pruett and Republican Maurice E. Woodard;
• County Executive — One person is elected. Qualifiers are incumbent Melissa Greene and Republican Graham Stowe.
• Sheriff — One person is elected. Qualifiers are incumbent Kyle Helton and Republican John Mitchell.
• Register of Deeds: One person is elected. The lone qualifier is incumbent Tammy Helton.
• Trustee — One person is elected. Qualifiers are Tony Risner and Carlie Eubank.
• Circuit Court Clerk — One person is elected. The lone qualifier is incumbent Natalie Bass Oakley.
• County Clerk — One person is elected. Qualifiers are Republican Leigh Rena Brymer and incumbent Carol Wade.
• Giles County General Sessions Judge — One person is elected. The lone qualifier is incumbent Chip Richardson.
• School Board — Full-term seats are on the ballot for districts 1, 3, 5 and 7 and an unexpired-term seat for district 4. One person is elected to each open seat.
District 1 — Qualifiers are Chris McAlister and Republican incumbent Jim Stewart;
District 3 — Qualifiers are Republican Dale Berry and LeAnn Gordon;
District 4 — Qualifiers are Republican Derek Rowe and incumbent Gary (Scooter) Sumners;
District 5 — The lone qualifier is Republican incumbent Richie Brewer.
District 7 — The lone qualifier is incumbent Knox Vanderpool.
City Elections
Three local municipalities will also hold elections in August.
• The City of Elkton has openings for mayor and two aldermen. The qualifiers for Elkton aldermen seats are Bill Cary and Ryan Gilland. No candidates qualified for Elkton Mayor.
• The City of Minor Hill has an opening for mayor, two full-term aldermen and one unexpired-term alderman. The lone qualifier for the unexpired alderman term is Bill Sacharnoski. No candidates qualified for the other two aldermen seats. The lone qualifier for the Minor Hill Mayor’s seat is Tracy Wilburn.
• The City of Lynnville has openings for three aldermen. The lone qualifier is Floyd Pratt. No other candidates qualified for Lynnville alderman.
Judicial District
On the Aug. 4 ballot for the 22nd Judicial District are all four Circuit Court Judge seats, District Attorney and Public Defender.
• Voters will choose one candidate per seat for Circuit Court Judge Parts I-IV.
Part I: The lone qualifier is Republican incumbent David L. Allen;
Part II: The lone qualifier is Republican incumbent John Russell (Russ) Parks;
Part III: The candidates who have qualified are Lee Brooks and Republican incumbent Christoper V. (Chris) Sockwell;
Part IV: The candidates who have qualified are Republican Caleb Bayless, Stacie Odeneal and Sammy Patterson.
• District Attorney General: The lone qualifier is Republican incumbent Brent Cooper.
• Public Defender: The lone qualifier is Republican incumbent Travis Jones.
State Candidates seeking election to state offices in November are qualified for party primaries in August.
• Incumbent Clay Doggett has qualified as the lone Republican primary candidate in his bid for re-election to the Tennessee House of Representatives District 70.
• Incumbent Bill Lee is the lone qualifier for the Republican primary for governor.
Democrats Carnita Atwater, Jason Martin, Casey Nicholson and J.B. Smiley Jr. are all candidates for the Democrat primary for governor.
• Other positions on the state primary ballot are Executive Committeeman and Committeewoman District 28. Angie McClanahan and Julie Quan (Republican) and Vicki S. Hale (Democrat) have qualified for their respective Committeewoman primaries and David Cruz (Republican) and Gregory D. Hanners and Seth James (Democrat) have qualified for their respective Committeeman primaries.
• Primaries will also be held in August to choose candidates for the Republican and Democrat parties in the race for U.S. Representative District 7. Republican incumbent Mark Green has qualified as the lone Republican candidate and Odessa Kelley has qualified as the lone Democrat candidate.
