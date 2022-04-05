Candidates seeking positions in the August county general, judicial district and state and federal primary elections have until noon Thursday, April 7, to qualify to have their names on the ballot.
There are a lot of positions and seats open in county and municipal offices when early voting starts July 15 and the polls open on election day Aug. 4. Seats in state and federal primaries and 22nd Judicial District offices are up for election as well.
Also on the Aug. 4 ballot will be a referendum asking voters to implement countywide a quarter of a percent sales tax that is already collected inside the city of Pulaski. Half of the revenue collected from the sales tax is required to go to Giles County schools if it is implemented countywide.
Voter Registration
Voters who are not already registered have until July 5 to register to vote in the Aug. 4 election. To determine your registration status, call the Giles County Election Commission at 363-2424 or visit the office. You can also register to vote and find more information about local and state elections online by visiting the Giles County Election Commission website at votegilescounty.com.
As this week began there were still a few seats to fill without enough candidates qualified to fill them. There are, however, candidates who have picked up qualifying papers and not yet turned them in, having until Thursday’s deadline to do so.
County
The offices and seats on the ballot for the Aug. 4 election, and those who have turned in their qualification papers at the Giles County Election Commission include:
• County Commission — Three commission seats are available for each of the county’s seven districts (21 total seats). As of April 4,
qualifiers include: District 1 — incumbents Joyce Woodard and Erin Curry; District 2 — incumbent Stoney Jackson; District 3 — incumbents David Adams and Mike Cesarini, along with Morgan Flowers; District 4 — incumbents Roger Reedy and Duane Jones, along with George Witt; District 5 — incumbent Tommy Pollard along with Lois Aymett; District 6 — Evan Baddour and incumbent Rose Yvonne Brown; District 7 — incumbents Terry Harwell and Judy Pruett.
• County Executive — The lone qualifier for the seat as of April 4 is incumbent Melissa Greene.
• Sheriff — The lone qualifier for the seat as of April 4 is incumbent Kyle Helton.
• Trustee — The lone qualifier for the seat as of April 4 is Tony Risner.
• Circuit Court Clerk — The lone qualifier for the seat as of April 4 is incumbent Natalie Bass Oakley.
• County Clerk — The lone qualifier for the seat as of April 4 is incumbent Carol Wade.
• Register of Deeds — The lone qualifier for the seat as of April 4 is incumbent Tammy Helton.
• Giles County General Sessions Judge — The lone qualifier for the seat as of April 4 is incumbent Chip Richardson.
• School Board — full-term seats are on the ballot for districts 1, 3, 5 and 7 and an unexpired-term seat for district 4. Qualifiers as of April 4 are: District 1 — Chris McAlister and District 4 — incumbent Gary D. Sumners; District 7 — incumbent Knox Vanderpool.
City Elections
Three local municipalities will also hold elections in August.
• The City of Elkton will elect a mayor and two aldermen. As of April 4 the lone qualifier is Bill Cary for alderman.
• The City of Minor Hill will elect a mayor, two full-term aldermen and one unexpired-term alderman. As of April 4 Bill Sacharnoski has qualified as a candidate for the unexpired term.
• The City of Lynnville will elect three aldermen. As of April 4, Floyd Pratt is the lone qualifier.
State and Judicial
State and 22nd Judicial District seats on the ballot and those who have turned in their qualifying papers in Giles County as of April 4 include:
• Incumbent Clay Doggett has qualified as a Republican primary candidate for re-election to the Tennessee House of Representatives District 70.
Other positions on the state primary ballot in August are governor, U.S. House District 4, Executive Committeeman and Committeewoman District 28. Angie McClanahan (Republican) and Vicki S. Hale (Democrat) have submitted qualifying papers for Committeewoman in Giles County and David Cruz (Republican) and Gregory D. Hanners (Democrat) have submitted qualifying papers for Committeeman in Giles County.
• On the Aug. 4 ballot for the 22nd Judicial District are all four Circuit Court Judge seats,
District Attorney and Public Defender. Lee Brooks has submitted qualification papers in Giles County for Circuit Court Judge Part III. Stacie Odeneal and Sammy Patterson have submitted qualification papers in Giles County for Circuit Court Judge Part IV.
