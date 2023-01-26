Christmas has passed, but the spirit of giving has not. The Giles County Little League is this year’s recipient of the 2023 WKSR Radio Auction that is coming up next month.
Go through those closets, cabinets and/or garages so you too can contribute items for the auction that will take place Sundays, Feb. 19 and Feb. 26.
Monetary donations, quilts and other collectibles or works of art are accepted as well, and all items can be dropped off at People’s Choice Realty at 201 N. First St. in Pulaski.
Your donations will benefit a community-involved organization that already has plans to put these charitable funds to good use.
“Giles County Little League has had thousands of boys and girls play baseball at Exchange Park,” Joe Young said. “We are so thankful to be the recipient of the auction this year.
“There are several things the board of directors would like to see replaced or repaired.”
He said those items include updating the lighting, concrete sidewalks, batting cage nets, sprinkler system, remodeling of the press box, upgrading the concession area, bathroom repairs and fencing and field work.
“There is so much to be done,” Young said. “This park is 65 years old and has many memories to those who have played, coached, umpired or just been a spectator.
“Please support this program.”
The auction is only a few weeks away, but you still have time to contribute to this year’s event.
Longtime auction volunteer Peggy Malone said she has already been cataloging the items that have come in but hopes to see much more in the upcoming weeks.
“Probably a lot of people in this county have had children, grandchildren, maybe even great-grandchildren who have played in the little league, and so I think we should have a lot of support for it,” Malone said. “I think this will go a long way to help them do what they need to do at the park.”
For items needing to be picked up or any other questions, Malone said to call People’s Choice Realty, 424-7253; her, 931-703-9496; Janice Duncan, 931-212-7920; or Benny Birdsong, 638-6216.
Donate now and bid later. See you at the auction!
