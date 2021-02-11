What better way to distribute your love on Valentine’s Day than to participate in this year’s WKSR Radio Auction to benefit the Bodenham Community Club?
The proceeds from the annual auction will assist the club in building a pavilion at the Bodenham school site, and there’s still time to donate an item or service for sale during the two Sundays of the auction, Feb. 14 and Feb. 21.
Anyone wanting to donate items, may drop them off at People’s Choice Realty at 201 N. First St. in Pulaski, or a pickup can be arranged as well. Longtime auction volunteer Peggy Malone has been cataloging the items as they come in.
Among the items already received are several restaurant and oil change certificates, a quilt from Giles County’s own Quirky Quilters, a temperature quilt, five vacation getaways, a neon sign in the shape of Tennessee, tool sets, Pulaski and Giles County memorabilia (i.e. glass milk jugs), coins and much more.
“I think it is going to be good,” Malone said, noting many of the items already received can be viewed on hers or the Bodenham Community Club’s Facebook pages.
“Sharp Motor Company and Murrey Chevrolet have donated a dark blue 2013 Chevrolet Sonic LS sedan with just under 79,000 miles,” Malone added.
Since COVID-19 has affected volunteers’ ability to get out and gather donations, fellow auction volunteer and BCC member Janice Duncan said drop-offs are very much encouraged and appreciated.
Cash donations are most definitely accepted as well.
Late donations may be dropped off the Saturdays before auction days — Feb. 13 and Feb. 20 — at the Giles County Agri Park’s Volunteer Hall from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Walk-throughs to view the items and early bids can also be done during that time.
Anyone attending are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing due to COVID-19.
For all the bakers out there, those baked good donations may be dropped off on auction days, starting at 8 a.m.
The auctions are expected to begin at 12:30 p.m. and conclude at 10 p.m. on Feb. 14, but continue until all items have been put up for auction on Feb. 21.
There are no online bid capabilities. Simply call 931-347-4313 to place your bid on those desired items during the auction.
For more information, call Peggy Malone, 931-703-9496; Janice Duncan, 931-212-7920; Teresa Hughes, 638-9862; or Benny Birdsong, 638-6216. Email may be sent to jduncan@realtracs.com.
Happy bidding!
