Preparations have begun as donations have been rolling in for this year’s WKSR Radio Auction to benefit the American Legion Post 60.
Mark your calendars and have those radio dials set to FM 100.9 Sundays, Feb. 20 and 27.
In the meantime, take any monetary and/or item donations to People’s Choice Realty at 201 N. First St. on the Pulaski Square.
Bidders can expect some of the same traditional items as in years past: vacation rentals, gift cards and services, coins, a quilt from the Quirky Quilters (currently on display at First National Bank), tool sets, state flags (including one that has flown over the U.S. Capitol, donated by Congressman Dr. Mark Green), concrete, top soil, gravel, country hams, antiques, gift baskets, Giles County memorabilia and let’s not forget a car donated by Sharp Motor Company and Murrey Chevrolet. This year’s vehicle is a 2010 Ford Focus with 120,298 miles and leather interior.
Longtime auction volunteer Peggy Malone said the items have really been coming in for this year’s special event.
For those who cannot get their donations dropped off this week at People’s Choice, late donations may be dropped off at the Giles County Agri Park’s Volunteer Hall the Saturdays before the auctions — Feb. 19 and 26 — from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Do not forget to take a look at the items and place early bids while you are there.
For all the bakers out there, put on your aprons and pre-heat those ovens. You can drop off your baked treats the mornings of the auction, starting at 8 a.m.
For more information, call Malone at 931-703-9496; Janice Duncan, 931-212-7920; Teresa Hughes, 638-9862; or Benny Birdsong, 638-6216. Email can be sent to jduncan@realtracs.com.
The auction will begin at 12:30 p.m. and last until 10 p.m. Feb. 20 and continue at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 27 and go until all items are auctioned.
Since there are no online bid capabilities, simply call 931-347-4313, to place those bids.
