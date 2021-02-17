It was an exciting start to this year’s WKSR Radio Auction, benefiting the Bodenham Community Club, with $11,591 raised on the 240 items that were sold Feb. 14.
Along with cash donations, a total of $18,541 had been accumulated as of the end of Sunday’s auction.
“It’s really a blessing for us,” auction volunteer and BCC member Janice Duncan said, adding that the money from this benefit will help them finish their pavilion which will also be open to community events.
“Not just for the Bodenham Community, but it’s really for everybody,” fellow auction volunteer and Pulaski Mayor Pat Ford said.
Duncan added that the club had previously finished Phase I of their walking trail, and they expect to continue it once the pavilion is done.
Also benefiting from the auction, as it has the last several years, is the George Martin Scholarship Fund, which will receive 10 percent of the proceeds.
Inclement weather caused the auction to end early and will also impact round one’s pickup days, now tentatively set for today (Wednesday) through Friday, Feb. 19, from 8 a.m-4 p.m. each day at Giles County Agri Park’s Volunteer Hall — weather dependent. Remember cash donations are accepted and appreciated.
If you have not yet had a chance to participate, there will be another opportunity Sunday, Feb. 21, from 12:30 p.m. until items are gone with the chance it may even start a little earlier.
“We still have a lot of nice items left over for next week,” Duncan said.
Those items include the Quirky Quilters’ quilt, an antique walnut physician’s table and two chests, a dark blue 2013 Chevrolet Sonic LS sedan with less than 79,000 miles, some trips, services and much more.
As always, more homemade treats are needed for week two. If you are an excellent cook, drop those baked goods off the day of the auction, starting at 8 a.m.
Since the first auction ended early, bids will need to progress much quicker during this Sunday’s auction. With no online bid capabilities, just call 931-347-4313 to bid on the items.
For more information, call Peggy Malone, 931-703-9496; Janice Duncan, 931-212-7920; Teresa Hughes, 638-9862; or Benny Birdsong, 638-6216. Email may be sent to jduncan@realtracs.com.
For those listening from home, tune in to WKSR FM 100.9, AM 1420, loosen those purse strings and be ready to place those bids!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.