As the WKSR Radio Auction to benefit the American Legion Post 60 goes into its second week, 284 items totaling $19,504 have been auctioned and a total of $29,914 has been raised.
“American Legion has been a part of taking care of veterans for 103 years,” Post Adjutant Diana Steelman said, adding they want to “honor the people who have honored us.”
“If you have never been to the Legion home, we invite you to come have breakfast with us one Wednesday morning from 7-11 a.m., especially any and all veterans are welcome at any time,” she said.
The American Legion Post 60 also offers several programs for veterans, Steelman said.
“Who doesn’t want to honor our veterans?” Pulaski Mayor Pat Ford asked. “That’s really what this is all about.”
Those with the highest bids from this week’s auction can pick up their items through today (Wednesday) at the Agri Park until 5 p.m.
“We appreciate everyone making donations and bidding and buying everything,” longtime auction volunteer Peggy Malone said. “It just went very well.”
There’s still one more week to go and donations, including monetary, may be dropped off at People’s Choice Realty at 201 N. First St. on the Pulaski Square for the second Sunday, Feb. 27.
Late donations and early bids can be made at the Agri Park Saturday, Feb. 26, from 11 a.m.–2 p.m.
Calling all bakers! Those goodies can be dropped off the morning of the auction beginning at 8 a.m.
“We need the baked goods,” Malone said. “They always do very well.”
Be sure and tune back in to FM 100.9 from 12:30–10 p.m. and call 347-4313 to place your bids.
Some donated items for this weekend’s auction include the 2010 Ford Focus with 120,298 miles and leather interior, a vacation rental in Branson, Mo., a quilt from Quirky Quilters and some other quilts as well, a painting by Kathy Fitzgerald and a certificate for $1,000 off a bull at Deer Valley Farms.
For more information, call Malone at 931-703-9496; Janice Duncan, 931-212-7920; Teresa Hughes, 638-9862; or Benny Birdsong, 638-6216. Email can be sent to jduncan@realtracs.com.
