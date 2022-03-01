At the conclusion of day two of the annual WKSR Radio Auction, a total of $60,969 had been raised to benefit American Legion Post 60.
Day two of the auction saw 436 items cross the auction table and a total of $30,969 raised to be combined with week one’s total of $29,914.
With many items remaining to be sold and monetary donations still pouring in, that total is only expected to grow.
“It’s controlled chaos around here,” Mayor Pat Ford said at the end of the auction, adding that it could not be done without the volunteers who come back year after year.
“We could not do it without the great folks of Giles County,” Ed Carter of WKSR said when thanking the volunteers and everyone who donated, baked and made bids.
Pulaski Citizen Publisher Scott Stewart reminded everyone that 10 percent of the proceeds go to the George Martin Scholarship Fund as well.
“This thing wouldn’t be happening right now if it wasn’t for George Martin,” Stewart said.
The remaining items that did not get their time on the air were to be sold at the Agri Park through 5 p.m. tomorrow (Wednesday). If any items remain, information will be dispersed later about where those items will go next.
For questions about items or how you can still donate to the cause, call 309-9695.
