Longtime local realtor and Giles County native Fay Robinson is still serving the community but through a different real estate agency — First Realty Group in Pulaski.
Formerly the principal broker at Carvell Realty, after the passing of her business partner Garfield Carvell, Robinson decided to join “one of the top companies in town,” noting it is “first for a reason.”
Robinson said she is “feeling really, really at home here in Robert [Brindley]’s office.”
“I decided it would be a good fit for me,” she said.
Beginning at Carvell Realty with its opening in 1975, and having been the principal broker for the past six years, Robinson has a great deal of experience to offer her clients.
“When you have done it as long as I have, you don’t have to say, “Do you really like it?” Robinson said. “Because I love it. I’m just as eager about selling real estate now as I was when I started.”
She has been a member and/or participated in organizations such as the Tennessee Association of Realtors, the National Association of Realtors and served as president for the Southern Middle Tennessee Association of Realtors twice.
Robinson said she has been to every Tennessee Realtors Convention held over the years as well.
“I got to meet people all across the state,” she said, adding that it was “like you are kind of one big family.”
Honors include being Tennessee’s Realtor of the Year in 2012 and being inducted into the National Association of Realtors Hall of Fame — a great recognition for someone from a small town, Robinson said.
“Through the years, not only have I been successful, I’d guess you would say in southern real estate I’ve been a really good participant in the other things that are involved,” Robinson said.
Robinson and husband Alan live on their farm in Lynnville, and they enjoy spending time with their family that consists of two children, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Robinson, who has been a member of the Pulaski Rotary Club for the past eight years, also enjoys playing bridge and shopping.
“I’m real proud of our town and our county,” Robinson said. “I think we have lots of things to be proud of here, and it’s a pleasure to have a part in bringing people in.”
She said a lot of out-of-town people come to look at real estate in the area, and she enjoys being one of the first local people they meet.
“Just the whole process of selling real estate has just been really good for me,” Robinson said. “I’m just still so blessed to have had this long of a career and be able to do what I have done.”
Robinson encourages those looking to purchase a home to go ahead and get pre-approved ahead of touring potential houses.
For that and more excellent advice on buying and selling a home, go see Robinson at First Realty Group, 113 N. First St., Pulaski, or call 363-2644.
