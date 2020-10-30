Giles County was struck with a civic-minded fervor over the two-week early voting period which brought record totals in anticipation of the Nov. 3 election.
Local, state and federal races are all on the ballots cast by 7,963 early voters in the county, a 27 percent increase compared to the 6,269 early votes cast in the 2016 election. A total of 629 absentee by-mail ballots have also been processed as of Oct. 28.
The Tennessee Secretary of State’s office is reporting 2,109,156 ballots have already been cast in the state including 1,905,038 early votes and 204,098 absentee by-mail ballots. This marks an increase of more than 38 percent compared to the 2016 election.
Local citizens still have two opportunities to make their voices heard in the form of the Nov. 3 election and absentee by-mail ballots.
Completed ballots may be mailed with a first-class stamp in the county you reside at the designated post office before 3 p.m. local time on Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 3. Giles County voters may mail their completed absentee by-mail ballot at the Pulaski Post Office, 111 W. College St.
A representative from the county election commission will pick up ballots directly from the designated post office to ensure they are received by the close of polls on election day.
Giles County voters can easily and securely track their absentee by-mail ballot’s status with the Secretary of State’s Absentee By-Mail Ballot Status Tracker tool: tnmap.tn.gov/voterlookup.
Tennesseans are encouraged to do their part to ensure a safe in-person voting experience on election day. This includes wearing a face covering and maintaining a six-foot distance from poll officials and other voters. Voters should expect to see signs with further safety instructions at their polling locations. All poll officials will be wearing face coverings and will be trained in social distancing measures.
Tennesseans voting on election day should also remember to bring valid photo identification with them to the polls. A driver license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, by the Tennessee state government or by the federal government is acceptable even if it’s expired. College student IDs are not acceptable.
On election day, voters will cast their ballots at their respective precincts with voting locations open 8 a.m.-7 p.m. There are seven districts in Giles County with two precincts in each district. To find out your voting location, visit GoVoteTN.com, download the GoVoteTN app or call the Giles County Election Commission office at 363-2424.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.