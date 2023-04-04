If you found yourself driving past Pulaski’s Splash Park after dark in mid-March, you might have noticed a blue glow.
The Pulaski Recreation Center, which plays host to a wide variety of groups and activities for individuals with disabilities, lit the splash park with blue lights last month in response to the Tennessee Disability Coalition’s invitation to participate in TDC’s annual celebration of Disability Advocacy Day in Tennessee.
“There can be a lot of isolation in the special needs world,” Program Director Darlene Slinger said. “When we were discussing what we could do, we decided, let’s light up the splash park, because this is a place people can come and not be by themselves.”
During the season, the splash park frequently features sensory-sensitive hours for those who need a quieter, less crowded space. And there are plans underway to add new services and supports for individuals with disabilities to the facility this summer.
“It’s somewhere where people can connect,” Slinger added.
The blue lights achieved their purpose.
“Lighting up the splash park was something that was very simple and easy, but was a big source of conversation for a lot of people,” Slinger shared. “Cars would slow to look; it definitely got people talking. That awareness, it allows us to be in a position to where we can help somebody else tomorrow. It’s a way to draw attention to the services we offer, and allows us to share information about the other services out there such as the Giles County Child Development Center.
“Everybody knows about Light It Up Blue for Autism, but it’s more than just a single day that’s important, it’s pushing that awareness all the time. There are several specific disability days that are recognized in March, that lead in to Light It Up Blue on April 2.”
The lights didn’t get to stay up as long as Slinger had hoped, but you should get another chance to see them next year.
“We had hoped to leave the lights up through April 2, but we had some electrical work that had to be done, and the lights had to come down for that,” Slinger explained. “But we will absolutely do it again next year, and I challenge other businesses and organizations that provide disability services to join us, and light their own facilities in blue.”
