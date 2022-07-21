Witness the breathtaking grace and agility of the Tennessee Walking Horse this Saturday, July 23, at the 82nd Annual Red Carpet Horse Show of the South.
Gate admission is $10 per person and will go to the Pulaski Rotary Club. Pulaski Rotary President Jim Tompkins welcomes the community to attend and experience the show.
“It’s a great honor for Rotary to be a part of such a prestigious Tennessee tradition that is the Tennessee Walking Horse,” Tompkins said. “It will be a fun-filled night! Not only come out and support the Rotary Club and the walking horse tradition, but we would love for this to become great memories for your family.”
Show Manager Pat Ford echoed Tompkins’ sentiments.
“82 years in our own community — that’s really huge,” Ford said. “So many folks visit from out of town! Bring your families and enjoy a Saturday night in Pulaski under the lights, seeing these magnificent animals. It’s a great event we can provide for those in the industry and enthusiasts, but especially those who’ve not experienced it before.”
The show begins at 6 p.m. at the Giles County Agri Park. If you have questions about the show, call Ford at 931-478-0728. Box seating is available.
