We Will Rock You ridden by Philip Trimble is the first winner of the Doug Wolaver Championship Class at last year’s 80th Annual Red Carpet Horse Show of the South. The horses will be stepping high again Saturday, July 24, at the Giles County Agri Park as the 81st Annual Red Carpet Horse of the South is set to begin at 6 p.m. Photo by Shane Shiflet
