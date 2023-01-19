Past and present employees of Reeves Drug Store celebrate Reeves Drug Appreciation Month as proclaimed by Pulaski Mayor J.J. Brindley.
Reeves has served the citizens of Pulaski and Giles County for more than 130 years, celebrating its 131st year of service this month.
On hand for the proclamation were former longtime owners, Fagan and Elizabeth Sneed, and current owner, Darden Heritage.
Before presenting the proclamation, Mayor Brindley shared his fond memories of growing up with cheese dogs from Reeves.
