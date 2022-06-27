Tammy Helton has announced her candidacy for re-election to the office of Register of Deeds.
Helton and her staff have been very busy recording documents, especially with the recent increase in real estate sales.
“The recent surge in real estate sales has brought many newcomers to Giles County and we welcome them,” Helton said.
The Register of Deeds is a recording office located in the Giles County Courthouse.
Helton and her staff are always friendly and helpful to their customers and are very thankful to have served the public over the last four years.
“We take pride in doing the best job we can to help all of the citizens of Giles County,” she said.
Helton has maintained the historical books, but has made those records digital so they can be easily accessed for the customer, whether it be a citizen, attorney, title searcher, realtor or surveyor.
“I have a great staff and I am very proud of them and the commitment they have to the office of Register of Deeds and Giles County,” Helton said.
“I would like to ask for your continued support and vote in the upcoming election.” — Tammy Helton
