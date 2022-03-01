In light of our continued efforts to recruit additional retail to our community, it is important to understand current trends in the retail industry. Giles Extension will welcome UT Ag Institute Community Economic Development Specialist Dr. Sreedhar Upendram to present his analysis of Tennessee’s retail trade, including sales, sectors, employment, buying power and more.
Pulaski-Giles County Economic Development Commission Director David Hamilton will be present to discuss how this information relates to the continued partnership with the recruiting firm Retail Strategies.
UT Southern’s Turner Center for Rural Vitality and the Giles Chamber also support this harmonious effort in understanding and growing our retail landscape.
The workshop is set for 10 a.m. Friday, March 4, at the Makeshift cowork space inside the Chamber, 110 N. Second St. in downtown Pulaski.
—Giles Chamber
