Shelly Goolsby has announced her candidacy for a seat on the Giles County Commission representing District 7 in the Aug. 4 election.
“I feel it’s important to be involved and help set the budget for our beautiful county,” Goolsby said, adding that she is not seeking to represent herself or just her district, but all Giles Countians. “The commission serves in all areas of the county and all areas are important.”
Goolsby is a retired educator and is now a realtor for TN Crossroads Realty in Pulaski. Married to Steve Goolsby, she has two children, two step(bonus)children and is grandmother to seven grandchildren with one on the way.
As a member of First Presbyterian Church of Pulaski, Goolsby serves as an elder and a Sunday School teacher.
“I appreciate the consideration of the voters of District 7,” Goolsby said.
— Staff Reports
