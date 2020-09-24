Giles County’s Community Rural Food Delivery (RFD) was announced as one of 656 non-profit organizations across the state that will receive assistance through the Tennessee Community CARES program.
The grants were announced through the Tennessee Department of Human Services which partnered with Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and the Financial Stimulus Accountability Group to create the program that will invest $150 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds.
“Our state’s non-profit organizations have been serving a vital role providing communities with the wrap around support they need during this difficult time,” said TDHS Commissioner Danielle W. Barnes. “These grants will help non-profits expand the work they’re already doing supporting families, vulnerable citizens and business to ensure Tennessee can thrive once the pandemic is over.”
The grants range from $25,000 to $2 million. The one received by RFD may be up to $53,000, according to Leadership Team Chair Pat Dunnavant.
“It gives us breathing room,” Dunnavant said. “It gives us a chance to catch our breath and plan to continue our mission to feed those in need of assistance in our community and not have to worry about how to pay for the food that we are acquiring each month. It really eases the stress of that part of our ministry.”
Dunnavant added that RFD has been able to see first-hand the impact that this project has made and continues to make, especially throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We don’t always get to see the end result. We just get to hear the gratitude of the recipients that we talk to, but we do get to see that some. One aspect of our ministry is home delivery. It’s for people who are shut-ins. Several boxes are delivered to shut-ins each month, and being in a one-on-one environment when we do that gives us an opportunity to see and to talk and maybe hear their stories and how it helps them get through the month. Being able to continue that through COVID, has been so necessary.”
