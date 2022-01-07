Richland High School is currently accepting nominations for its Distinguished Alumni and Faculty Hall of Fame.
RHS has established a long-standing tradition of academic and athletic excellence. Many graduates, who distinguished themselves in the classroom and in athletic or scholastic competition, continued to distinguish themselves after graduation. The school has also had many faculty members who have excelled in and out of the classroom and made a lasting impression on their students’ lives.
For that reason, Richland held its inaugural Distinguished Alumni and Faculty Hall of Fame Induction last spring. The first class of inductees were alumni Lynn Stevenson and teacher Theresa Williamson.
This year the school looks to once again recognize individuals who have, through their performance, conduct and achievement, brought credit and honor to themselves and Richland High School.
Nomination forms for both the alumni and faculty Hall of Fame can be accessed online at the Richland School website and Facebook page or by visiting: alumni — bit.ly/RHSalumniHOF and faculty — bit.ly/RHSfacultyHOF. A paper copy may be obtained at the school’s office.
Forms should be returned to Micah Landers, Richland High School, 10610 Columbia Hwy., Lynnville, TN 38472; or emailed to mlanders@gcboe.us.
All nominations must be received no later than Jan. 28, 2022, for consideration to be given for this year’s induction. Persons selected for induction will be notified by the selection committee.
Each inductee will be honored and enshrined in RHS’s Distinguished Alumni and Faculty Hall of Fame. —RHS
